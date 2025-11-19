Trump and MBS solidify US-Saudi ties at White House visit

The US inked a raft of deals with Saudi Arabia following talks between the countries’ leaders, deepening a partnership at the core of a revamped Middle East security order.

The agreements included the sale of F-35s, a civil nuclear deal, and cooperation on AI technology and critical minerals. Washington also designated Saudi Arabia a major non-NATO ally, while Riyadh pledged to invest $1 trillion in the US.

The visit was not without controversy: President Donald Trump contradicted his own intelligence agencies in saying the Saudi crown prince had no knowledge of the 2018 killing of a Saudi journalist, a murder that once threatened a rupture in bilateral ties. Instead, Congress has largely mimicked the president’s embrace of Saudi.