Jamaica says $10B needed to rebuild after Hurricane Melissa

Jamaica said it needed almost $10 billion to rebuild after hurricane Melissa devastated the island nation, issuing a call at COP30 for wealthy countries to boost financing for poorer ones to help adapt to climate change.

Scientists say rising temperatures caused by climate change make extreme weather events like Melissa more intense and more unpredictable, with developing nations often most at risk. “We don’t come as mendicants. We come as victims of the actions of others,” a Jamaican official told Reuters.

But experts fear the US’ sidestepping of the summit — where China has positioned itself as the leader — as well as dimming interest from private capital means calls for greater financing will go largely unanswered.