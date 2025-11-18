COP30 has a huge blind spot on climate adaptation

COP adaptation debates have a strong undercurrent of social justice: Rich countries should bear most of the financial burden for adaptation investments in poorer ones, the argument goes, because they are most responsible for the climate crisis. That may be fair. But a much quicker solution would be for global climate negotiators to focus on finding ways to encourage more companies and financial institutions to step in.

While global investment in the clean energy transition has risen rapidly, passing $2 trillion for the first time last year, funding for adaptation has remained stagnant at levels far below what experts believe is necessary. By some estimates, the need for global adaptation investment could reach as high as $1.3 trillion annually by 2030, but currently sits at less than $100 billion. And of that, only about 8% is private, rather than government, investment.

A main reason for the private finance gap is that many companies and Wall Street firms used to view adaptation spending purely as a cost, with no profit potential. That’s starting to change, said Jean-Charles van den Branden, head of global sustainability at the consulting firm Bain & Co.

Companies whose own operations are exposed to climate risk — anyone who deals with agricultural commodities, for example, or uses a lot of water, or has facilities near a coast — are scrambling to cover their bases, he said. As for Wall Street, “they love shovels for the gold rush.” He pointed to a recent investment by the private equity firm Lightsmith Group in a startup that provides AI-based software for electric utilities to better manage their assets during disasters, or an investment by Munich Re in technology to speed up insurance payouts after floods.

Still, “the reality for most companies is that unless there’s an imminent threat to your operations, it’s easier to just defer the investment,” said Andrew Wilson, deputy secretary general of the International Chamber of Commerce, a business advocacy group.

Wilson was at COP to advocate for the global goal on adaptation to include a clear statement that governments should do more to facilitate private investment in adaptation, especially in emerging markets. Other helpful steps the international community could take, he said, include calling on governments to improve access to climate risk data so companies can make more informed decisions about their exposure, setting up an established practice for calculating the return on investment of corporate adaptation investments so that such projects can be more easily financed, and creating more venues for businesses to collaborate with municipal or regional governments to plan adaptation investments that could have broader public benefits. But at the moment, those steps are largely absent from the conversation.

“Our biggest concern right now,” Wilson said, “is that we end up with a decision at this COP that just recognizes how things are, without moving them forward.”