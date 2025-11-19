South Africa’s digital minister rejects preferential treatment for Starlink

South Africa’s digital minister ruled out giving Elon Musk’s Starlink, or any other foreign tech firm, a special regulatory shortcut into the country, insisting that they “play by the same rules” as local operators.

“The credibility of any regulatory regime lies in its consistent and fair application towards everyone,” Solly Malatsi told Semafor at The Next 3 Billion event in Johannesburg this week. He added that any speeding up of South African regulatory processes could not come at the cost of creating the perception that foreign firms could leapfrog local requirements: “We want investment, but we cannot undermine the principles that define our economic landscape.”

Pretoria-born Musk has repeatedly criticized South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) rules, blaming them for ostensibly hindering his plans to expand Starlink in the country. The post-apartheid policy requires companies to prioritize Black co-ownership, management, and community investment. The authorities have been considering ways for foreign players like Starlink to invest in the country without complying with BEE rules, but the effort has faced significant political pushback from the coalition government’s dominant African National Congress.