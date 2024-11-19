Republicans leery of trying to pay for tax cuts with Trump’s tariffs

Donald Trump may be interested in using steep new tariffs to pay for tax cuts next year, an idea that would force Congress to vote on his aggressive trade agenda.

Republican lawmakers, however, are far from sold. Some are already panning the prospect.

“I don’t like tariffs, Number One. I think the consumer pays them. So they’re regressive. They’re a sales tax, basically,” Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul told Semafor, adding that he’d still listen to the idea even though “I kind of doubt” tariffs would make it into a GOP tax bill.

As Republicans prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress in January, they’re weighing whether to formalize Trump’s tariff regime as part of a bill that would extend tax cuts they passed during his first term. The decision pits the party’s free-trade orthodoxy against its new populist impulses under the president-elect, who has floated a 10 percent across-the-board tariff and more targeted tariffs on everything from Chinese goods to John Deere tractors.

Trump’s broad tariffs could bring in trillions of dollars to help extend the tax cuts and potentially pay for some of the many new tax promises he made during the campaign. But such sweeping tariffs also would raise consumer prices while possibly failing to raise the revenue Republicans would need in order to vote for new levies on foreign goods.

Which explains why senior members of the party are treading very carefully around the idea of paying for tax cuts with tariffs.

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, the incoming Finance Committee chairman, said he’s “not working on” any such proposal right now. Incoming Senate GOP leader John Thune said it’s a “novel” idea to raise revenue for tax cuts but only one of many options: “The question is, what are the other implications of doing that?”

Some Republicans said tariffs can be used constructively to push foreign countries on specific policy issues but that Congress should not use them as a piggy bank.

“I don’t want to do tariffs just to raise revenue. If President Trump must do tariffs, it should be to equal the playing field for American businesses. But I don’t think just using them just to be revenue raisers is necessarily a strategy we would employ,” said Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C.

The party is likely to take months to figure out the broad contours of its tax plan, including the cost and the status of rates across the current code. But one of Republicans’ most politically pressing decisions is whether to formalize Trump’s tariff plans in their tax bill — if, of course, he goes through with them.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said that “you gotta show me the numbers. Right now, tariffs are a very small sliver” of the broader revenue picture.

Trump imposed tariffs on allies during his first administration to help push immigration policy changes in Mexico, for example. His party’s lawmakers don’t necessarily share the extent of his tariff fandom.

“Tariffs are a double-edged sword. They can be used strategically,” Johnson said. “That’s at a cost to consumers and to manufacturers who rely on all kinds of important products to compete globally. So, I’m not as enamored with tariffs as other people might be.”