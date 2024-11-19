G20 struggles for consensus on Ukraine war

G20 leaders watered down criticism of Russia over its war in Ukraine, but may have given global climate talks a much-needed boost.

A statement following the first day of meetings in Rio de Janeiro referenced “human suffering” and “negative added impacts of the war,” but there was reduced focus on the conflict and less definitive language, the Financial Times noted.

The document did, however, reiterate the need for the world to transition away from fossil fuels, offering what The Guardian described as “good news for progress” at the parallel COP29 climate conference in Baku, which has been deadlocked on the crucial issue of financing developing countries’ shift to cleaner power sources.