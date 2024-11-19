Russia lowers threshold for nuclear response

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally lowered the threshold for Moscow’s deployment of nuclear weapons on Tuesday, seemingly in response to the US loosening restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons to strike deep inside Russian territory.

Separately, Russia also claimed that Ukraine had fired six US-supplied long-range missiles at a military facility in the Bryansk border region, Russian state media reported, in what would be the first such attack since Washington announced a policy shift.

Russia will now regard any attack by a non-nuclear country supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack, and “reserves the right to consider a nuclear response,” the Russian state news agency TASS reported. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said any potential adversary must understand the “inevitability of retribution” for actions taken against Russia and its allies.