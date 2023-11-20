Arab leaders seek China’s support to force Gaza ceasefire

Arab and Muslim leaders are turning to China to try and increase pressure on the U.S. and Israel to agree to a formal ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, presenting Beijing with another opportunity to grow its diplomatic influence and presence in a region traditionally dominated by Washington.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, and the Palestinian Authority — all key U.S. allies or partners — are visiting Beijing Monday and Tuesday. Their goal: to build pressure outside the West to stop Israeli military operations and force renewed efforts to create an independent Palestinian state.

“We must strive to swiftly resolve this crisis and put an end to the war being waged against Gaza,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday in Bahrain.

Earlier this year, Beijing surprised the Biden administration by successfully brokering a normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Efforts by China to support a ceasefire in Gaza, even if largely rhetorical, will be embraced by Mideast and Islamic countries, who have voiced growing opposition to U.S. support for Israel’s military campaign and accuse the Jewish state of committing war crimes.

“We will continue to work with all parties toward a cessation of fire, de-escalation of the conflict, humanitarian relief and ultimately, a lasting peace between Palestine and Israel through the two-state solution,” China’s embassy spokesman in Washington, Liu Pengyu, told Semafor on Sunday.

Leading countries in the so-called Global South, such as Indonesia, South Africa, and Brazil, are also calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Saudi-led delegation to China is expecting to visit some of these countries later in the week.