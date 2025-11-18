Google releases highly anticipated Gemini 3

Google is making the latest bid at meeting rising consumer expectations for the capacity of a new AI model with the third version of Gemini released Tuesday.

Gemini 3 represents a significant boost in performance, beating OpenAI’s top models in several key industry benchmarks, as AI companies regularly leapfrog each other in performance. And it hints at what may become Google’s edge in the race between frontier models: its natively multimodal design.

Consumer expectations have been high, with some people speculating on the model’s performance or claiming to have been blown away by previews of its capability. The chatter prompted Andrej Karpathy, a former OpenAI researcher who once led AI for Tesla, to joke “I heard Gemini 3 answers questions before you ask them. And that it can talk to your cat.”

Excitement about a new model release can be positive, but it can also lead to a letdown if consumers expect too much. Some users believed OpenAI’s GPT-5, released in August, would be a major breakthrough and were disappointed when the improvement turned out to be incremental.

The nature of large foundation models like Gemini is that it’s difficult to predict what new capabilities will emerge with a massive new training run, or what attributes might change, irking passionate users who have grown accustomed to them.

“We invest in a lot of testing, both internally and externally,” said Koray Kavukcuoglu, Google’s chief AI architect and CTO of DeepMind, in an interview with Semafor. “But at the end of the day, there’s nothing that can replace hundreds of millions of users testing something in many different ways, and that creativity.”