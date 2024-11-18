Businesses brace for potential impact of Trump’s mass deportation plans

President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to carry out mass deportations, and his first cabinet picks — former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan as “border czar,” Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy — reflect that ambition.

It’s unclear how the incoming administration might pursue this goal: Deportations require vast law enforcement resources, and while Trump has hinted at involving the military, that would mark a sea change in current US immigration enforcement. Removing immigrants from the US also requires officials working with immigrants’ home countries to secure their return, and a single flight can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, CBS News noted.

Beyond the logistical quagmire, US business leaders and analysts have warned that the loss of labor and tax revenue could severely damage the economy.