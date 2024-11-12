Trump transition zeroes in on immigration ahead of inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump seems intent on fulfilling his hardline immigration proposals, an ambition reflected in the people he has so far chosen to staff the administration.

Thomas Homan, a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief, will be his “border czar,” while long-time Trump aide Stephen Miller was named his deputy chief of staff, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has reportedly been tapped to head homeland security. All of them have rallied behind the president-elect’s promise to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants living in the US. However, experts have questioned both the financial and logistical wisdom of attempting to deport an estimated 10 to 12 million people.

Economists have also warned that the program could exact a considerable toll on the US economy, and further destabilize Latin America.