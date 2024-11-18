US defense agencies, industry expands AI use with tech companies’ backing

Artificial intelligence models made by the biggest US tech companies are increasingly being used for military and defense purposes.

Earlier this month, Meta began allowing the use of its artificial intelligence model Llama by US government agencies “working on defense and national security” after it became apparent that Chinese researchers had used its code — which anyone can download and build on — to develop an AI model for military use.

Meanwhile, defense contractor Palantir uses Anthropic’s Claude AI to monitor government data, and OpenAI has appointed a former Palatir executive and a retired army general to its board.