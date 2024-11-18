Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

China stabbing leaves eight dead in second mass-casualty event in a week

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Nov 18, 2024, 6:25am EST
East Asia
Police officers keep watch near an entrance to the Wuxi Vocational College of Arts and Technology following a knife attack, in Wuxi.
Brenda Goh/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

A student fatally stabbed eight people in eastern China, the second mass-casualty event in a week.

Police said he had failed his university examinations and could not graduate, and was unhappy with his pay at an internship. China’s youth are struggling, grappling with persistently high unemployment and a slowing economy. The attack comes days after 35 people were killed when a car rammed into crowds outside a stadium in southern China.

Though reported violence in the country of 1.4 billion people remains low, Chinese authorities are increasingly worried over social instability tied to the country’s economic struggles, and censorship of attacks is typically swift and total, meaning the true number of such incidents is largely unknown.

AD
AD