What Beijing’s response to Zhuhai reveals about China’s internal tensions

Some 35 people were killed and dozens more injured when a 62-year-old man in Zhuhai, China rammed into a crowd outside a sports center on Monday. But you will find barely any reporting about the incident on most major Chinese news sites.

One of deadliest acts of violence in the last decade, Chinese authorities have been scrambling to censor the incident physically, going so far as removing flowers and letters left at the attack’s site.

The response reflects Beijing’s desire to control the media to ensure social stability, but in doing so, some political scientists have warned the government is perhaps more at risk of brewing further frustration, and even violence.