Israel military campaign now eyes south Gaza where thousands have fled

Karina Tsui /

Israel says that it’s planning to expand its military operations in southern Gaza — raising the alarm for nearly one million Palestinians who have fled to escape fighting and bombardment in the north.

Western officials who spoke with the Financial Times said Israel believes that several Hamas leaders have moved south to the city of Khan Younis. Residents in four neighborhoods in the city were warned to evacuate their homes and go to shelters Thursday.

“Whoever is present near terrorists or their installations will be exposing their life to danger,” read leaflets that were reportedly dropped into Khan Younis. The IDF has not commented on the leaflets.