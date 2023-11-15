What to know about Israel’s raid of Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital

Karina Tsui /

Israel on Wednesday conducted an hours-long raid on al-Shifa — Gaza’s largest hospital housing around 600 patients and sheltering thousands of others — prompting alarm from human rights advocates. The Israel Defense Forces claim that Hamas runs a command center underneath the hospital, an allegation supported by the U.S. and denied by the militant group and Palestinian health officials.

Witnesses who spoke with Reuters during the raid that began at 3 a.m. local time described the atmosphere as seemingly calm but tense. “Sporadic shooting” was heard but there were no immediate reports of anyone hurt inside the building.

The IDF said that while they did not encounter Hamas fighters inside the hospital, they uncovered weapons in the facility, a claim that Hamas has called a “blatant lie.” The IDF later released photos showing a handful of guns that were said to have been found during the raid.

Clashes between the IDF and Hamas fighters have raged on for days outside at least five hospitals near Gaza City. Over the weekend, two premature babies died from a power outage in the neonatal intensive care unit at al-Shifa, against what witnesses described to be a backdrop of “relentless gunfire, air raids, and artillery fire.”

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that the White House did not give Israel “an OK” for the al-Shifa raid, adding that the U.S. was not involved in Israel’s military operations. He reiterated that the U.S. did not encourage air raids on hospitals or “see innocent civilians, patients, medical staff become victims of crossfire between Hamas and Israeli Defense Forces.”

A top UN official said he was “appalled” by the al-Shifa raid, saying, “Hospitals are not battlegrounds.”