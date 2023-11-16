UN nuclear watchdog warns of Iran’s enriched uranium

Over the past two years, Iran’s government has removed many of the cameras the IAEA uses to monitor Tehran’s nuclear facilities following the Trump administration’s decision in 2018 to pull out of the landmark nuclear agreement reached between Iran and world powers. Iran this year also took steps to block IAEA inspectors from conducting their work inside the country. And the IAEA says Tehran has repeatedly failed to explain the presence of undeclared nuclear materials at two Iranian sites.

“The Director General reiterates that the outstanding safeguards issues…need to be resolved for the Agency to be in the position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful,” IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi, wrote in one of the reports viewed by Semafor.

Iran is now the only country in the world enriching uranium to 60% that doesn’t have a declared nuclear weapons program. Uranium enriched to 90% purity is considered weapons-grade.

The IAEA’s Board of Governors convenes in Vienna next week, when it could censure Iran for its non-compliance. But U.S. and Western officials are skeptical the UN can effectively pressure Tehran on its nuclear advances given the organization’s deep divisions. Director-General Grossi and the IAEA’s board have the power to refer Iran to the Security Council to face potential new sanctions. But Russia and China almost certainly would veto such a measure, these officials said.

Outside nuclear experts worry Iran could exploit these divisions at the UN, and the turmoil in the Middle East, to make even further advances on its nuclear program.

“They can sprint to 90%” and have almost a latent nuclear weapons capability, Olli Heinonen, a former chief IAEA weapons inspector, told Semafor. “They don’t need to build and manufacture the nuclear weapon, because they have the design.”

Heinonen, a distinguished fellow at the Stimson Center, noted that Iran could justify increasing its enrichment on the grounds that the material would be used for medical purposes or for Iran’s stated nuclear submarine program. “There’s nothing much [for the IAEA] to say because under the [Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty], it’s legal.”

Earlier, this year, the IAEA found traces of uranium enriched to 84% inside Iran, which Tehran said was done by accident.