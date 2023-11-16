China may send new pandas to the US as ‘envoys of friendship’

Karina Tsui /

Chinese leader Xi Jinping suggested that Beijing may send new pandas to the U.S. as “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples.”

“We are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States on panda conservation, and do our best to meet the wishes of the Californians so as to deepen the friendly ties between our two peoples,” Xi said Wednesday, after he and U.S. President Joe Biden met in person for the first time in a year at the APEC summit in San Francisco.

Xi did not disclose details on when the pandas might be gifted, but suggested that the next pair will most likely be based at the San Diego Zoo in California, the Associated Press reported.