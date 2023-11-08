The fuzzy geopolitics of the giant pandas’ return to China

Diego Mendoza /

The D.C. National Zoo’s beloved pandas – Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and Xiao Qi Ji – departed for China Wednesday, marking the end of a 23-year-era for the city and amplifying fraught Sino-American relations.

The three pandas were escorted from the zoo via a presidential-like motorcade to Dulles Airport, where a FedEx “Panda Express” jet will then transport them home in 19 hours, while the three passengers enjoy bamboo and fruit snacks. Two Smithsonian zookeepers and a veterinarian will accompany the bears across the Pacific.

With the Smithsonian’s pandas now en route home, the Atlanta Zoo is the only U.S. institution to house giant pandas, and the fate of those bears is up in the air. Chinese law stipulates that all pandas – even those born outside the country – are property of the Chinese government, meaning those at zoos are dependent on a lease. The setup became widely known as “panda diplomacy,” whereby China can start, renew, or cancel panda leases depending on how well the host country is getting along with Beijing.