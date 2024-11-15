Prediction markets turn to whether Trump’s nominees will get confirmed

People are making bets on whether US President-elect Donald Trump’s more controversial nominees will get confirmed by the Senate.

On cypto-based betting platform, Polymarket, which successfully signaled a resounding Trump victory in the presidential election when traditional polls did not, bettors are putting money on whether Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth will become the US defense secretary and if former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz will be confirmed to run the US Justice Department.

While the pool for Hegseth is small so far they favor him by 79%. Gaetz’s confirmation, meanwhile, has attracted more money, but the market rates his chances at just 29%.

Meanwhile, immediately after Trump nominated vaccine sceptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the US’ top health job, odds on whether the incoming administration recommends removing fluoride from water spiked from less than 25% to more than 50%.