Prediction markets take a victory lap after Trump win

Online betting markets took a victory lap following Donald Trump’s decisive win in the US presidential election, given that their odds favored Trump for weeks before the vote.

Crypto-based platform Polymarket, which is headquartered in New York but doesn’t permit US users, said it “proved the wisdom of markets over the polls, the media, and the pundits.”

AD

And the founder of Kalshi, which got legal authorizations for Americans to bet on the outcome of the race, said: “Polls were overwhelmingly inaccurate while prediction markets were spot on.”

Both exchanges, along with other prediction markets, had Trump as the odds-on favorite to win in recent weeks: Proponents said they are more reactive to developments and momentum shifts in the race compared to polls, but some critics argued they are vulnerable to manipulation by right-wing users placing massive wagers.