Strive to Starbucks: ‘Bet-it-all’ strategy in China is too risky

Starbucks “has overexposed itself to the risks of doing business in China,” Strive Asset Management, founded by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, told the company’s CEO and board chair.

In a letter sent Wednesday and viewed by Semafor, the conservative-leaning firm says the company’s “bet-it-all-on-China strategy,” which includes 6,500 stores on the mainland, is vulnerable to an invasion of Taiwan or other provocations that could force Starbucks out of the country.

Former CEO Howard Schultz kept tight control of Starbucks’ network in China. His departure may open the door to a franchise model, which would cede more control to local partners. (His board seat will be filled by a former Alibaba executive, an appointment that Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma said “reemphasiz[ed] the company’s commitment to China.”)

Strive executive Justin Danhof told Semafor: “Starbucks’ China strategy appears to be a major gamble with a hostile partner,” one that “regularly props up local businesses over foreign companies.”

Starbucks didn’t respond to a request for comment.