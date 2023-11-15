Israeli opposition leader says Netanyahu ‘must go now’

J.D. Capelouto /

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “must go now,” and called for the formation of a new government headed by someone else in Netanyahu’s party.

In an interview with Israeli news outlet N12, Lapid said the public has no confidence in Netanyahu, adding that someone else from the Likud party should take over.

In response, Likud said in a statement that that it is ”unfortunate and shameful" for Lapid to play politics during Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party and a former prime minister, refused to join the country’s national unity government after the war broke out as long as far-right parties were included.