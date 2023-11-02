Is Netanyahu’s time up?

The Biden administration believes that the prime minister’s days are numbered and it has been discussing possible successors, Politico reported, with administration officials saying that Netanyahu would likely last “a matter of months”. A White House spokesperson denied such discussions, despite signs that Biden is increasingly attempting to influence Netanyahu’s decisions. On Thursday, the U.S. called for a “pause” in fighting in Gaza in order to get aid in and hostages out, while pressure from Biden also led Israel to restore internet services in the enclave last week. Observers of the conflict have suggested that Biden’s resistance is emblematic of “effective politics” against the Republican party who want full revenge on Palestinians. But Netanyahu is getting in the way of Biden’s hopes for an end to the conflict and two-state solution. “While Netanyahu remains, Biden’s presidency is hostage to a man who will never repay the favor,” the Financial Times’ U.S. national editor wrote.