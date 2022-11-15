In 2024, it's Trump versus the ‘Republican establishment’ again

REUTERS/Marco Bello

Former President Trump is expected to begin his third campaign for president on Tuesday in much the same way as he did his first — locked in a battle with members of his own party.

Trump has ramped up attacks on Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, trying to shift blame in the days following Republicans’ lackluster midterms performance, which many in the party attribute to flawed Trump-allied candidates. He’s gone after other possible GOP contenders, as well as those who have publicly called for an alternative in 2024.

Two sources told Semafor that the former president will make attacking traditional GOP figures a key feature of his burgeoning campaign, which is expected to launch on Tuesday evening. In doing so, he will again try to cast himself as an outsider who can draw on voter angst towards both parties.

“The Republican establishment is as helpful of a whipping post for President Trump as the Democrats at times,” said one source familiar with Trump’s thinking, adding that if Republicans underperform “on their promises … he’ll be there to hold both parties accountable.”

A second source close to Trump pointed out that the former president “is much better as the outside candidate attacking both parties’ establishment,” and that it could be good politics to go after lawmakers like McConnell in what may be a crowded GOP primary.

Trump had been planning to lean into attacks on the GOP establishment before the midterm results, even as he maintained a dominant position as the party’s de facto leader and primary kingmaker. But the ensuing criticism of his role in last week’s midterm losses may make his approach a necessity as he faces the possibility of a concerted effort by donors, conservative media, and national leaders to usher him off the stage.

In recent days, Rupert Murdoch’s news conglomerate has abandoned the former president for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s biggest foe. In response, Trump has lashed out against the media, McConnell, “RINO” criticism, and Republican candidates whom he either declined to back (Joe O’Dea in Colorado) or who disavowed his election fraud claims while trailing in the polls (Don Bolduc in New Hampshire).

The conservative group Club for Growth, which opposed Trump in the 2016 GOP race, then became a top ally, and has now grown critical again, released a group of polls showing DeSantis beating Trump in hypothetical primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, Florida and Georgia.