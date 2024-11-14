Trump lobbied to scrutinize AI rules

A lobbying group representing the tech industry is urging the incoming Trump administration to broadly review existing federal authorities and rules regarding artificial intelligence to single out regulations that may be “unnecessarily impeding AI adoption.”

In a letter to President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance first shared with Semafor, the group — BSA | The Software Alliance — also implores the incoming administration not to abandon efforts with allies to develop international frameworks on AI governance and standards and to pursue an “open data agenda” for AI.

It also calls for a national law regulating AI that puts the burden on developers to manage risks and assess impacts associated with high-risk systems.

AD

BSA represents OpenAI, Microsoft, and other leading tech companies hoping to influence Washington and international policymakers as they chart a path forward on regulating AI. For his part, Trump has vowed to undo outgoing President Joe Biden’s landmark executive order, signaling his White House will impose fewer rules on the fast-moving technology.

In its letter, BSA pushes Trump to keep some of Biden’s moves. The group recommends that Trump administration officials expand a national AI research pilot established under Biden’s government and encourage agencies to adopt a risk management framework finalized by Biden’s Commerce Department.