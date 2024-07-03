OpenAI to join Washington lobbying group BSA | The Software Alliance

OpenAI is joining BSA | The Software Alliance, a lobbying group representing the tech industry, as Sam Altman’s company seeks to expand its influence in Washington, DC.

The group is expected to announce on Wednesday that OpenAI will become a global member, adding to a roster that includes OpenAI commercial partner Microsoft, Zoom, Oracle, and Salesforce, along with AI startups like Cohere.

BSA has been a leading industry voice as global regulators, including those in the Biden administration, grapple with how to regulate artificial intelligence. The group has pushed for what it describes as the responsible development of AI and advocates for federal rules in light of the hundreds of proposals that have cropped up in state legislatures.