Huge China port opens in Peru

A massive Chinese-built and -operated port opened in Peru Thursday, reflecting Beijing’s growing influence — and Washington’s waning power — in Latin America. The port has the potential to “transform trade” by turning Peru into a shipping hub thanks to Chinese investment, the Financial Times wrote. China has surpassed the US as a trading partner for much of the region, The Wall Street Journal reported, largely because of Washington’s lack of engagement and perceived disinterest.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has especially made inroads in Brazil, where he will attend next week’s G20 summit and a state dinner. Brasília and Beijing’s deepening ties risk irking the US, and “it’s in Brazil’s economic interest not to choose sides in this feud,” a Bloomberg economist said.