China’s Xi heads to Peru to boost Latin America ties

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will today arrive in Peru for an Asia-Pacific summit where he is expected to inaugurate a $1.3 billion megaport that will underscore Beijing’s growing regional clout.

After APEC, Xi will travel to the G20 summit in Brazil, which some analysts believe President Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva could use to announce his country joining the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s massive infrastructure investment program.

The US had previously warned Brasília to “really think about what the best pathway” forward was for the economy. In South America, “the incoming Donald Trump White House will find itself already on the losing side in a trade battle with China,” Reuters reported.