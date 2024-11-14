Ambulance patients killed in Haiti, MSF says

The French medical charity Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, said at least two of its patients were killed in Haiti after gangs attacked the ambulance in which they were being transported.

The shootings came shortly after three US commercial planes were hit by gunfire while flying over Port-au-Prince airport, prompting several carriers to cancel flights to the country.

Although a UN-backed security mission of Kenyan police officers made some progress against the island’s powerful gangs, the groups have clawed back control, notably in the capital.

Now Nairobi is racing to transition the deployment to a UN peacekeeping operation over fears that the US — which has supplied most of its funding — might cut off support as the Trump administration takes power.