Kenya races to transition its Haiti force as Trump White House looms

NAIROBI — President William Ruto is pushing for the transition of the Kenya-led security mission in Haiti to a UN peacekeeping operation, amid mounting concerns about its effectiveness, funding and future.

The proposed transition featured in US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s phone call with Ruto last week. Ruto said the move was meant to “enhance the capability of the mission to help stabilize Haiti.”

The UN-backed multinational security mission was meant to help quell the gang violence in the island nation, but its impact has so far been limited.

UN special representative Maria Isabel Salvador told the UN Security Council in October that the situation in Haiti had “regrettably worsened” since July, with new peaks of “acute violence.” A 22% increase was recorded in the number of internally displaced persons in the island nation between August and October according to the UN.

A first contingent of 430 Kenyan police officers was deployed in June, with the number expected to rise to 2500 including more officers from Kenya and other countries. Salvador said the mission remains “critically under-resourced”, lacking adequate equipment and manpower.

In his statement following the phone call with Ruto, Blinken only revealed that he thanked Kenya for leading the mission, without discussing the proposed transition.