Nigerian businessman’s Tingo under scrutiny after short seller’s damning research

LAGOS — Tingo Group, a Nasdaq-listed company that claims a wide range of services in agriculture and finance across Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia is under scrutiny after a U.S. short seller alleged irregularities that it said raised doubts about the company’s legitimacy.

Hindenburg Research said it had taken a short position on Tingo because “the company is an exceptionally obvious scam with completely fabricated financials.” The assessment was based on what Hindenburg said were false product claims and non-existent facilities.

Tingo’s share price fell more than 50% after the New York-based investment research firm’s report was released yesterday (June 6).

The company said it “refutes all the allegations and misinformation” in Hindenburg’s report, alleging “numerous errors of fact” written to benefit a short position. Tingo scheduled a “special meeting of stockholders” for today. One item on the agenda was the “conversion of Series A preferred stock” according to a presentation, but it is not clear that this meeting occurred. Tingo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hindenburg is best known for shorting shares of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group in January. The group’s value has dropped by $100 billion since. Hindenburg recently wrote a critical report on Icahn Enterprises that said its shares were overvalued.