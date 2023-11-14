Local investors are shying away from Africa’s EV revolution

NAIROBI — A lack of local investment in African electric vehicle companies threatens the growth of the continent’s green transportation sector. It undermines efforts to introduce cleaner forms of mass transport that would reduce pollution in heavily congested cities.

Demand among individuals and companies for e-buses, electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers is surging across the continent, say industry insiders and analysts.

As of March 2023, e-bike manufacturer Ampersand had a waitlist of over 7,000 in Kigali alone. Kenya has an estimated 2,000 e-bikes on the road and the government plans to increase the figure to 200,000 by the end of 2024. Swedish e-mobility company Roam in July opened a plant in Nairobi with the capacity to produce 50,000 e-bikes a year. And Uganda signed a five-year deal with e-bike and battery swapping company Spiro to replace 140,000 internal combustion engine (ICE) bikes with electric bikes.

However, limited financing has fallen well short of the levels needed to keep up with that demand, making it hard for companies to produce vehicles and keeping the cost of EVs high for consumers. As much as $9 billion in financing may be required by 2030 to grow a sustainable market for electric two-wheelers in Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia, according to a report by the Shell Foundation charity.

Local banks and investors have been slow to back the EV sector for reasons including low risk appetite, lack of information and the nascent stage of the sector in Africa, Edwin Muchoki, an e-mobility investment consultant at VBD Autotech, told Semafor Africa. He said investment in EV companies on the continent has been primarily led by international investment firms.