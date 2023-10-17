African investors are seeking the right blend to plug the climate finance gap

African investors are joining the race to raise funds needed to pay for climate adaptation projects. It comes amid a growing acceptance that the continent’s governments cannot fill a yawning funding gap while the world’s biggest lenders have largely turned their backs on the continent due to perceived risk.

African countries collectively need to raise around $2.8 trillion by 2030 to meet climate action goals, according to the Climate Policy Initiative research body. Many African governments cannot afford to pay for green initiatives and the ability of private investors to secure funding has been restricted by perceived risks associated with the continent and green projects more generally.

Some see a solution in blended finance, an approach through which public sources of money such as grants from development finance institutions or philanthropic organizations, are used to reduce the risk for private investors. The African Development Bank is partnering with African banks to fund projects aimed at addressing the impact of climate change through its African Green Bank Initiative. The scheme, which has access to a $1.5 billion fund and technical support from European asset management firm Amundi, was launched in May.

Audrey-Cynthia Yamadjako, who heads the AfDB program, told Semafor Africa that the scheme was expanding. It was launched in West Africa with lenders in Côte d’Ivoire and Benin and would be expanded to banks in North Africa next year, followed by others in East Africa.

“About 87% of climate finance on the continent comes from the public sector, when we know that it should be the reverse.” said Yamadjako, speaking last week on the sidelines of the AFSIC conference on investment in Africa. She said there is a need to “use blending more” to meet a “huge need” on the continent.