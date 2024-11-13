Meta to face US antitrust trial over acquisitions of Instagram and Whatsapp

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta will face trial in a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit over the company’s acquisition of Instagram and Whatsapp, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The FTC sued Meta in 2020 during the first Trump administration, alleging the tech giant, then called Facebook, acted illegally to maintain its monopoly over social media when it bought Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion and Whatsapp in 2014 for $19 billion. The FTC alleged Meta overpaid for the apps.

Meta had argued that the case should be dismissed on grounds that the company does face competition from other apps like TikTok and X.

In his decision, the judge ruled Meta must stand trial for its acquisitions, but dismissed one of the FTC’s allegations — that Meta hampered third-party developers’ access to its platform — a win for the tech giant, Bloomberg reported.

AD

This is the latest in a “parade of major federal cases” aimed at limiting Big Tech, The New York Times wrote: Aside from Meta, Google, Amazon, and Apple are all under legal scrutiny.