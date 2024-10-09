US government says it is considering breaking up Google

The US Justice Department said it was considering asking a judge to force Google to divest parts of its business — such as its Chrome browser and Android operating system — to combat its online search monopoly, a move that could radically change the tech giant.

Google processes about 90% of online searches in the US, Reuters reported, and in August a judge found that it was violating antitrust laws.

In another sign of US legislators’ growing activism over Big Tech, 13 states are suing TikTok for alleged harms to young people, saying it was “addictive” and “wreaking havoc” on mental health. The claims are scientifically contentious but widely believed.