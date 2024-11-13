China’s Belt and Road is back — but smaller, and greener

China made just three energy-related loans in all of 2023, a far cry from its energy lending as part of BRI in the two decades prior, during which China typically made more than 15 loans annually.

Yet, according to Lu and his colleagues, the latest data signal China’s shifting priorities: All of its loans in 2023 were for green projects, all were smaller than the historical average — from 2000-2022, Chinese energy loans averaged $574 million; in 2023, the total loaned that the year was $502 million — and all pointed to more risk-averse lending than Beijing’s overseas development banks had previously taken on.

The overall number of loans should soon rebound, Lu said, with China announcing dozens of renewables deals during its FOCAC summit with African leaders in September. More could also begin going to Latin America as Chinese lenders increasingly prioritize financial returns and avoiding political risks, meaning they may shun some African countries they previously worked with.

But individual deals will probably remain smaller than during the BRI energy lending heyday because, he said, renewables deals tend to be smaller and in many of the countries that China is considering investments, the grid infrastructure is unable to handle larger projects anyway. The overall breakdown of where China lends — about 30% to Asia, a quarter to Latin America and Africa respectively, and the remainder to Europe — is unlikely to change substantially.

“Chinese investors… are more aware of the risk compared to the 2010s,” Lu said. “They’re increasingly more cautious with their investments.”