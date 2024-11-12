Oil giant Shell wins appeal over ruling to cut carbon emissions

The Hague Court of Appeal handed a major victory to Shell on Tuesday, reversing an earlier judgment ordering the oil giant to reduce its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 in a case filed by Friends of the Earth Netherlands.

The company had argued that such an order would simply drive emissions to other firms without actually lowering overall global emissions.

In a statement, the director of Friends of the Earth Netherlands described the ruling as a “setback,” but ultimately one that would “only help [the climate movement] grow stronger.”

A spokesperson from the nonprofit group told Semafor that they had not had enough time to analyze the judgment to decide whether to lodge an appeal with the Dutch Supreme Court, but hoped to know “by the end of the week.”