Exxon CEO: Trump shouldn’t scrap methane regulations

The leader of the world’s largest non-state-owned oil company might seem like an incongruous fit for a climate summit. But I didn’t notice him being hounded by activists, and he’s likely to find a receptive audience among the summit’s hosts in gas-rich Azerbaijan for his effort to refocus the public dialogue on emissions, rather than fossil fuel consumption. It’s too early to judge how well the summit will perform on its core objective to raise more climate finance, but it’s fair to say Trump’s reelection — the main topic of every conversation I’ve had here so far — has everyone tempering expectations for how quickly the energy transition will progress.

Oil companies, with big balance sheets and deep engineering expertise, should play a bigger role in global climate talks, Woods said, to push back “on the singular idea of swapping out an existing, very large, very efficient energy system with a brand new one that, frankly, doesn’t address all the existing needs. I think we’re missing the opportunity to transition the existing system to lower carbon, versus just walking away from it.”

But he warned that the chaotic nature of environmental regulation in the US over the last decade, with each successive administration throwing out most of their predecessor’s agenda, has made it challenging to make decisions about how to invest in the energy transition. In a separate interview with The Wall Street Journal, Woods added that the US shouldn’t pull out of the Paris Agreement, another early priority for Trump.

“The polarization and political back-and-forth that we see in [the US] is not good for the country, not good for society. It’s frankly not good for business,” he told Semafor. “What we need is more thoughtful, consistent regulation.”

In the immediate term, the regulation at the top of his mind isn’t the Biden administration’s emissions restrictions, but the still-unfinished rules for Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for hydrogen production, which Woods said he is pressing the administration finish as soon as possible, even though there’s a risk that Trump could change them. And although he thinks the oil market is currently well-supplied, he said Trump could consider opening more federal land for drilling, to keep production high into the future.

In its latest emissions report, Exxon said it is on track to decarbonize its Permian Basin operations by 2030, and the rest of its global operations by 2050. And in the meantime, Woods said the company is working on alternative uses for hydrocarbons, including for applications in steel and battery manufacturing, which could maintain demand for oil even if less is required for traditional fuels. But Woods added that Exxon still has no intention to set a target for reducing its scope 3 emissions.