Tim Scott suspends his presidential campaign

Sen. Tim Scott suspended his presidential campaign Sunday evening, just days after participating in the third Republican debate.

“I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they’re telling me, ‘not now Tim,” Scott said on Fox News, adding that he doesn’t plan to endorse anyone in the primary.

His departure from the race comes two weeks after former Vice President Mike Pence, who made his surprise announcement during the annual Republican Jewish Coalition event in Las Vegas at the end of October.

AD

Some Scott staffers were unaware of their candidate’s plan to drop out, learning in real time with the rest of the country.

Scott has been floated as a potential vice presidential pick for former President Donald Trump, who is a fan of the conservative lawmaker and has warned aides against attacking him. In recent weeks, Scott began to ramp up his attacks against some of his opponents, though he seemed reluctant to criticize Trump directly.