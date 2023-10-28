Mike Pence suspends his presidential campaign

Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence said he was suspending his presidential campaign on Saturday. He made the announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, to a surprised audience.

“After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president,” Pence told the crowd.

After touting his credentials as a pro-Israel lawmaker and slamming the “new populist movement” within the Republican party, Pence abruptly shifted his speech.

He noted that he first decided to run for president because he believes “this country is in a lot of trouble” before admitting that, over the last six months, “It’s become clear to me: This is not my time.”

Pence received a standing ovation, telling the crowd, it’s “still your time” and urged the Republican party to resist “the siren song of populism.” At the end of his unexpected news, he brought his wife on stage and thanked his supporters.

He had not yet qualified for the third GOP presidential debate and although he made it to the previous two debate stages, he had had difficulties meeting some of the qualifications.