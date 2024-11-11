Latin America is grappling with a worsening food crisis, despite being one of the world’s biggest food producers. Almost a third of people in the region suffer from at least moderate food insecurity.

After more than a decade of progress in reducing hunger, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out those gains, experts said, pushing an additional 48 million people into food insecurity compared to ten years ago. In Argentina, the number of people who experience food insecurity has more than doubled since 2017.

AD

In response, regional governments have made the food crisis a top priority, Americas Quarterly reported. “Hunger is not natural. It is, above all, the result of political choices,” Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said.