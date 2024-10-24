Argentina gets World Bank funding, bolstering aggressive economic transformation

The World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank agreed to provide Argentina with $8.8 billion in financing, becoming the latest financial institutions to back President Javier Milei’s economic agenda.

The move highlights Milei’s rapid pivot from radical to pragmatist: Since becoming president last year, the self-described “anarcho-capitalist” has implemented a largely conventional, if aggressive, austerity program that has led to Argentina’s first primary budget surplus in 16 years and helped bring inflation down.

However subsidy cuts — on which a large share of the country’s economy rely — have pushed millions into poverty. But Milei remains undeterred: “We’re setting the bases for strong economic growth,” he said.