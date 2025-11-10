US Senate deal to reopen government clears first hurdle

An end to the record-breaking government shutdown is in sight, after a bipartisan agreement overcame its first big hurdle despite pushback from a wide range of Democrats.

Eight senators who caucus with Democrats voted with Republicans late Sunday to advance what they called “the only deal on the table,” which packages three full-year appropriations bills with an extension of all other funding levels plus protections for federal workers through Jan. 30. Senate

Republicans separately guaranteed a vote on a Democrat-approved extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies by mid-December.

“Hopefully we’ll negotiate … something that’s really going to make [Republicans] squirm,” Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., told Semafor.

If it doesn’t pass, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said, “everybody will consider” voting against another extension come January.

Still, Democrats in both chambers panned the compromise, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called it “a policy and political disaster.”