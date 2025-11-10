Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

US Senate deal to reopen government clears first hurdle

Nov 10, 2025, 4:48am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Jeanne Shaheen
Nathan Howard/Reuters

An end to the record-breaking government shutdown is in sight, after a bipartisan agreement overcame its first big hurdle despite pushback from a wide range of Democrats.

Eight senators who caucus with Democrats voted with Republicans late Sunday to advance what they called “the only deal on the table,” which packages three full-year appropriations bills with an extension of all other funding levels plus protections for federal workers through Jan. 30. Senate

Republicans separately guaranteed a vote on a Democrat-approved extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies by mid-December.

“Hopefully we’ll negotiate … something that’s really going to make [Republicans] squirm,” Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., told Semafor.

If it doesn’t pass, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said, “everybody will consider” voting against another extension come January.

Still, Democrats in both chambers panned the compromise, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called it “a policy and political disaster.”

Eleanor Mueller
AD