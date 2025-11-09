Deal to reopen government starts to come together in Senate

Senators on Sunday neared a bipartisan deal that could reopen the government as soon as this week, though several big hurdles remain.

Lawmakers and aides said they expect the final product, still in its early stages, to combine three full-year appropriations bills with a stopgap bill that extends all other spending levels through Jan. 30. Republicans would separately make commitments to Democrats on health care, such as a vote in December on extending enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits, though the details of those agreements remain nebulous.

The two parties have also discussed reversing President Donald Trump’s firings of federal workers during the 40-day shutdown, but there’s no firm deal on that front yet. There’s also no health care vote on offer in the House, where Republican leaders have raised concerns over extending the credits in their current form.

Two of the three promised full-year spending bills were released Sunday afternoon; all three enjoy the support of Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the caucus’ top appropriator, a person familiar with the talks told Semafor. Senators expect to hold party meetings Sunday before taking an initial evening vote on advancing the broader deal after more text is released.

“It’s just a matter of one or two things to be worked out,” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said leaving a meeting with other Senate Republicans Sunday afternoon. “And I think they’re trying to negotiate that across the aisle as well.”