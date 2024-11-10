Trump completes swing-state sweep as speculation over transition grows

Donald Trump has won Arizona, delivering the president-elect a clean sweep of all seven swing states as speculation grows over the make-up and agenda of his second administration.

Multiple conservative figures have flocked to Trump’s Florida resort to vie in-person for cabinet roles, amid a transition process that, so far, appears more “orderly” than that of 2016.

Still, there are some who have voiced concern: Trump has delayed signing an agreement with the federal government to assist the transition and enable the Republican’s team to receive classified briefings, which could stall the process further down the line.

Some Pentagon officials, meanwhile, are reportedly worried Trump might fire the military’s top general because of his support of diversity initiatives.

And several big Democratic donors and funders of progressive causes are preparing for the possibility that the incoming administration could pursue retaliatory investigations, Semafor reported.