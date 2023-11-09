Sen. Joe Manchin isn’t seeking reelection

Sen. Joe Manchin, the moderate Democrat from West Virginia, announced Thursday that he won’t seek reelection to the Senate.

In a video posted online, Manchin said he will be “traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together.”

“To the West Virginians who have put their trust in me and fought side by side to make our state better, it has been my honor of my life to serve you,” he said.

He added: “The growing divide between Democrats and Republicans is paralyzing Congress and worsening our nation’s problems. The majority of Americans are just plain worn out.”

Manchin, a former West Virginia governor, has served in the Senate since 2010. In recent years, as a centrist Democrat, he has served as a swing vote and sometimes worked with Republicans on high-profile legislation related to infrastructure, gun safety, and election reform.