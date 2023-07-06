The two charts President Biden wants voters to see

White House officials are pointing to a pair of eye-catching stats to make the case that President Biden’s economic policies have been a world-beating success — even if many voters are still frustrated about inflation.

First, they note that the U.S. has enjoyed the fastest growth among any member of the G7, the club of major developed economies, since the start of the COVID crisis.

Second, the U.S. has experienced the G7’s lowest inflation rate over the past 12 months, when compared on an apples-to-apples basis. That holds true, even if you subtract food and energy prices from the picture, which spiked in Europe thanks to the war in Ukraine.

Combined, the trends show the U.S. is enjoying “the strongest recovery of any major economy in the world,” Biden senior advisers Anita Dunn and Mike Donilon wrote in an open memo last week. “This progress wasn’t inevitable or an accident — it has been a direct result of Bidenomics.”