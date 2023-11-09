Key Democrats temper expectations for a border deal as Ukraine aid hangs in the balance

As bipartisan Senate talks over the border get under way, the lead Democrats involved are offering a warning: Don’t get your hopes too high for a deal.

“It would be hard to overstate what the degree of difficulty is here,” Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. told Semafor. “This is going to be a very, very difficult negotiation and difficult conversation.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. was even more blunt with reporters. “It’s not a high likelihood of success,” he said. “I think it’s really dangerous to tie the future of Ukraine to a domestic political issue.”

Senate Republicans have insisted they won’t throw their support behind further assistance to Kyiv unless they secure more restrictive border policies. For their part, the Biden administration and Democrats say they’re willing to revise the law.

“We fully endorse the need for policy changes, not in piecemeal form but in a comprehensive form,” Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday during a Senate Appropriations hearing.

While Sens. Murphy and Bennet are expected to head the Democratic side of talks, Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla. and Thom Tillis, R-N.C are the key negotiators for Republicans. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., rounds out the working group.

“What I want to see us do is navigate ourselves to a place where we can help create a path forward on immigration that’s consistent with our historical commitments as a nation of immigrants and our commitment to the rule of law,” Bennet, who as part of the 2013 Gang of Eight negotiated an immigration deal that passed the Senate before collapsing in the House, told Semafor.