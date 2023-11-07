Senate GOP demands massive asylum overhaul in return for Ukraine aid

Senate Republicans on Monday unveiled a list of border security proposals that they’re demanding in exchange for their support to send more assistance to Ukraine, kicking off what’s likely to be grueling negotiation on a major White House priority.

The House GOP’s signature border bill — known as HR2 — forms the bedrock of their Senate counterparts’ one-page blueprint, which would amount to an enormous overhaul of the asylum system. The changes would raise the “credible fear of persecution” threshold that migrants must meet for asylum claims; codify Trump-era rules like compelling asylum-seekers to wait out their cases in Mexico; and require migrants to make claims at a designated port of entry, among other changes.





“This is not trying to be out there on the edge. Each one of the elements of it is a problem that we currently have on the border,” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told reporters. “We really are working to get an outcome. ”

Lankford — who says he has communicated with new House Speaker Mike Johnson on the subject — noted that Republicans dropped certain provisions from their proposal that had been included in HR2, such as deploying a nationwide E-Verify system.The bill also wouldn’t try scaling back the Biden administration’s use of the “CBP One” app to screen migrants and process a spike in asylum claims at the US-Mexico border.

Some Democratic senators like Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., assailed the GOP proposal and said it would “eviscerate” the asylum system in a statement. Yet top Senate Democrats expressed a willingness to hash out a compromise.

“There aren’t many encouraging parts to it, but there are some,” Sen. Dick Durbin, the second-ranked Senate Democrat, told Semafor, adding he saw overlap between the Senate GOP’s border proposal and a bill he sponsored earlier in the year that would hire more Border patrol agents among other provisions. Durbin said he intends to sit down with Lankford soon.